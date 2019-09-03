The next Oppo Reno could swipe a refreshing OnePlus 7 Pro feature

Oppo vice president Brian Shen took to Chinese social media site Weibo to tease some features for the next entry in the Oppo Reno series – with one looking like it’ll be a 90Hz display.

Shen published two posts: one clearing up some false rumours about the phone; and another teasing what is to come.

As spotted by prolific leaker Ice Universe, the posts by Brian Shen indicate the next Oppo Reno will have a 90Hz display – similar to the display used by its sister company OnePlus on the 7 Pro.

Shen’s cryptic post was in reply to a message from an Oppo fan questioning the notion the phone could have a 90Hz display – in their belief, it was exclusive to the OnePlus exclusive but Shen swooped in with the correction.

We don’t yet know the name of the phone. In the posts, Shen dismissed the phone is any version of the Oppo Reno 2 – adding that it won’t be released in September either. The rumoured specs of the phone hint it could be a successor to the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom.

Along with the tease of a 90Hz display, Shen’s statement points towards fast charging – referring to the wattage as “super flash upgrade version”.

If this Oppo Reno does turn out to be some form of successor to the 10x Zoom then phone fans could be in for a treat. Our 4.5/5-star review of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom said: “Oppo has delivered a well-rounded and exciting new flagship that doesn’t do as you might expect. It has the potential to take on some serious camera phone contenders too.”

The Oppo Reno 2 series launched last week: including the Reno 2; Reno 2Z and Reno 2F. The eye-catching features of the lineup revolve around the camera. For selfies, there’s a pop-up camera in the centre then – on the back – there’s a sensor with a 5x hybrid zoom.

