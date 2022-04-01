The next Meta Quest Gaming Showcase has been announced

Save the date, as the next Meta Quest Gaming Showcase has been officially announced to take place in April.

Get excited, as the next Meta Quest Gaming Showcase is returning on 20 April at 6pm UK time, and 10am PST time for those across the pond.

Formerly known as the Oculus Gaming Showcase, the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase is now the second annual round-up of all the content across the Quest portfolio of games.

Quest has mentioned that we can look forward to new game announcements, first looks at gameplay and updates on some of the titles that will be arriving next year, alongside some surprises.

You will be able to tune into the event on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Horizon Venues, though none of the links are active yet. Make sure to check back here before the event, as we will be telling you the easiest way to watch along.

Since there were no direct hints at what games we can be expecting, we can look to years past to see what was announced.

Last year, the show featured updates on multiple games, including Lone Echo 2, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Pistol Whip and Resident Evil 4 VR.

We know that some games are currently in the works to come to VR, such as Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell, which were both announced for the Oculus Quest 2 back in 2020.

It’s safe to say that the Meta Quest headsets are leading choice for gaming in VR right now, though consumers will have more options soon.

The PSVR came out back in 2018, though we know that Sony is getting ready to release the PSVR 2, with rumours suggesting that the device could be going into mass production soon. Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all of the exciting developments in the VR space.