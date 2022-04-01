 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The next Meta Quest Gaming Showcase has been announced

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Save the date, as the next Meta Quest Gaming Showcase has been officially announced to take place in April.

Get excited, as the next Meta Quest Gaming Showcase is returning on 20 April at 6pm UK time, and 10am PST time for those across the pond.

Formerly known as the Oculus Gaming Showcase, the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase is now the second annual round-up of all the content across the Quest portfolio of games.

Quest has mentioned that we can look forward to new game announcements, first looks at gameplay and updates on some of the titles that will be arriving next year, alongside some surprises.

You will be able to tune into the event on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Horizon Venues, though none of the links are active yet. Make sure to check back here before the event, as we will be telling you the easiest way to watch along.

Since there were no direct hints at what games we can be expecting, we can look to years past to see what was announced.

Last year, the show featured updates on multiple games, including Lone Echo 2, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Pistol Whip and Resident Evil 4 VR.

We know that some games are currently in the works to come to VR, such as Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell, which were both announced for the Oculus Quest 2 back in 2020.

It’s safe to say that the Meta Quest headsets are leading choice for gaming in VR right now, though consumers will have more options soon.

The PSVR came out back in 2018, though we know that Sony is getting ready to release the PSVR 2, with rumours suggesting that the device could be going into mass production soon. Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all of the exciting developments in the VR space.

You might like…

Microsoft admits Minecraft ray tracing mistake

Microsoft admits Minecraft ray tracing mistake

Gemma Ryles 49 mins ago
Klipsch’s new Reference range wants to make noise, have fun

Klipsch’s new Reference range wants to make noise, have fun

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
E3 2022 cancelled with major revamp planned for 2023

E3 2022 cancelled with major revamp planned for 2023

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Samsung self-repair lets you fix your broken Galaxy device at home

Samsung self-repair lets you fix your broken Galaxy device at home

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
iOS 15.4.1 fixes battery drain issue Apple said was normal

iOS 15.4.1 fixes battery drain issue Apple said was normal

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan may be imminent as Sony makes its move

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan may be imminent as Sony makes its move

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.