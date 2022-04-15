 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The next MacBook Air might have an M2 chip after all

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is working on nine Mac products with the unreleased M2 processor, according to a new report counting the forthcoming MacBook Air refresh among them.

Bloomberg’s in-the-know Apple man Mark Gurman reckons the company is now testing new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini and Mac Pro models all using the next-generation Apple Silicon technology.

The most interesting among them is a MacBook Air M2. Many observers had predicted the refresh would be design focused while retaining the M1 silicon. Should Apple go ahead with an M2 version of the product, it’s likely to please those fans weighing up an upgrade from previous generations. Gurman’s sources say that model, codenamed J413, will have eight CPU cores and 10 GPU cores.

The report does offer the caveat that not all of the models are guaranteed to see the light of day and there are no solid release windows suggested. This could mean we get another M1 MacBook Air, before the M2 version arrives in 2023.

Elsewhere, those insiders say there’ll be a Mac mini (codenamed J473) and an “entry-level” MacBook Pro (J493) with those same specs, as well as an M2 Pro Mac mini (J474).

According to the report, there’ll also be updates to the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro (J414) and with M2 Max. The sources say the latter promises a whopping 12 CPU cores and 38 GPU cores, accompanied by 64GB of memory.

That’s joined in testing by a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with the same M2 Pro and M2 Max chips (J416). They’d have the same specs as the above. The last of the nine (sounds a bit like Lord of The Rings now, doesn’t it?) would be a new Mac Pro with an M2 Ultra.

You might like…

Best laptop 2022: The top 7 laptops we’ve tested

Best laptop 2022: The top 7 laptops we’ve tested

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
MacBook Air 2022: Everything you need to know

MacBook Air 2022: Everything you need to know

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
Apple M2: All you need to know about Apple’s upcoming chip

Apple M2: All you need to know about Apple’s upcoming chip

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.