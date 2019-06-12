Huawei has pulled the launch of its next Matebook citing the US ban as the primary reason.

The move is the latest in a wide set of issues afflicting Huawei since the ban from the United States preventing American companies from doing business with the Chinese company went into place last month.

Companies like Microsoft and Google have already ceased business with Huawei – however, this is the first time the company itself has had to cancel a product launch as a consequence of the ban. Huawei’s placement on the US entity list prevents them from accessing US technology.

Speaking to CNBC, the CEO of Huawei’s consumer division Richard Yu explained the cancellation of the Matebook product launch was due to the company’s position on the entity list. Yu stated: “We cannot supply the PC,” and referred to the Matebook issues as “unfortunate”.

The news of the cancelled Matebook launch was first reported by The Information. The launch was due to occur at the CES Asia event in Shangai this week. There is now no new date scheduled for the Matebook will eventually be revealed.

The cancelled product launch may just be the tip of the iceberg for Huawei’s next Matebook. It’s not just that the launch has been pushed back but – as reported by DigiTimes – Huawei recently instructed its notebook suppliers to halt deliveries. The company has also stopped all of its new notebook projects. The development is a sad step for consumers as Huawei’s Matebook line has been a welcome alternative to the MacBook for the last couple of years.

The significant amount of uncertainty surrounding the future of the Matebook line will likely come as a disappointment for fans of the laptops.

In our hands-on review of Huawei’s most recent Matebook X Pro, Computer Editor Thomas Newton said: “The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2019 is almost the complete package, offering solid performance, lightweight design, an easy to use keyboard and trackpad, a brilliant display – all of which, sadly, is undermined by a weak battery”.