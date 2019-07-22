After the Galaxy Fold delay, you could forgive Samsung for turning its back on the concept — but according to a report, it will actually double down.

It has been reported that Samsung is not only developing a replacement to this year’s Galaxy Fold, but is also working on the following generation of flexible tablet-phone hybrids. It’s encouraging to learn that the debacle has not deterred the firm from chasing innovative new product formats, and we can’t wait to see how next year’s foldables turn out.

According to DigiTimes, Samsung is striving to release a second, updated foldable phone before the Huawei Mate X arrives on the market. This launch could even happen at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 7, where we expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 flagship unveiled for the first time.

But on top of this rectified handset, Samsung is also developing new foldable devices for next year that will take a clamshell design (perhaps similar to the Motorola Razr 2019), kicking off the next generation of bendy devices with an all-new form factor. Valuable lessons will surely have been learned after the teething problems of the Galaxy Fold’s vulnerable screen.

When we tried the Galaxy Fold we felt that several sacrifices had been made to achieve a first-generation product. This particularly includes the tiny 4.6-inch outer screen which only seems fit for checking notifications, the large camera notch in the tablet screen, and the visible crease down the middle of the unfurled display. However, multi-tasking looked very efficient and the specs are suitably impressive for such a high-end device.

We have also been able to experiment with the Huawei Mate X before the official release. By contrast, this device felt much more like a finished product rather than a prototype. The camera and internal specs also seem set to impress — but for this handset and others like it, we’re concerned about whether the battery will be sufficient for standard daily usage.

Foldable devices are clearly the next frontier for innovation in smartphones. From what we’ve seen so far there’s plenty that could be done to improve the user experience, so we’re intrigued by the potential solutions we could see from manufacturers over the next year.

