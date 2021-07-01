Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The new Wear OS will be coming to the TicWatch Pro 3 and TicWatch E3

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

In what is sure to be a huge boon for Mobvoi’s smartwatch range, it appears as if the upcoming Wear OS revamp will be headed to the flagship TicWatch Pro 3 and the recently released TicWatch E3.

Courtesy of Wareable, industry insiders have revealed that the new operating system, which is being jointly developed between Google and Samsung, will be added to these existing TicWatch devices in either late 2021 or early 2022.

Mobvoi’s decision to embrace the new software feels like a major contrast to the recent news that the current line of Fossil-brand and Fossil-made smartwatches will not be adopting the new Wear OS going forward.

This revelation has been a major sticking point in being able to recommend any Wear OS smartwatches until the new software is released. To do otherwise would be to invest in a product that would likely be made redundant in just a short period of time, but this is no longer the case thanks to this announcement.

As it stands, the TicWatch Pro 3 and the TicWatch E3 are some of the fastest Wear OS smartwatches you can buy, as they are the only ones to date that utilise the latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset. To see these wearables left behind would have been a real shame, so it’s great to know that all that advanced hardware won’t be going to waste.

After its initial unveiling during Google I/O, we recently got a more detailed look at the new Wear OS during Samsung’s MWC presentation. Now known officially as One UI, the software will allow for more seamless communication between smartwatches and smartphones, such as settings that are carried automatically across devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will be the first smartwatch to feature One UI, with a anticipated reveal at the next Samsung Unpacked event this summer.

The Serpentine Pavilion is hosting a series of ‘live’ music events and it’s worth checking out

The Serpentine Pavilion is hosting a series of ‘live’ music events and it’s worth checking out

Kob Monney 50 mins ago
Unofficial renders give us a detailed look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Unofficial renders give us a detailed look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Alan Martin 2 hours ago
Apple planning OLED iPad Air for next year with iPad Pro to follow – report

Apple planning OLED iPad Air for next year with iPad Pro to follow – report

Alan Martin 3 hours ago
HarmonyOS may have a surprising new supporter

HarmonyOS may have a surprising new supporter

Alan Martin 4 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 appears in 360-degree videos

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 appears in 360-degree videos

Alan Martin 6 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic could retain a popular feature after all

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic could retain a popular feature after all

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.