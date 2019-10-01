The new Surface Type Cover could come with a built-in Surface Pen dock

Alleged new images of the Surface Type Cover and Pen have leaked on Twitter, the day before Microsoft’s latest lineup is set to be officially unveiled.

The pics were shared on Twitter by web developer Mehedi Hassan, and they look like the real deal. The photos appear to be promotional materials, and they show the new Surface Pen both alone and docked onto a new Surface Type cover.

Hassan followed up the tweet with an article on Thurrott.com, explaining that the pen could come with the rumoured ARM-powered Surface Pro.

Hassan also reported that the pen would come with its own dedicated wireless charger and that the pen itself would come with an all-new, flatter design – presumably to prevent it from rolling out of the dock while it’s charging.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard about a new Surface Pen charging feature. A few weeks back, an FCC filing surfaced describing a stylus that includes its own coil, potentially giving the stylus new wireless charging capabilities.

The Surface Pen certainly wouldn’t be the first stylus to charge wirelessly. And it wouldn’t be the first to charge wirelessly while attached to a compatible device.

The Apple Pencil 2 can currently be charged by clipping it to the iPad Pro and Samsung’s S Pen can be powered up by a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 handset. It isn’t clear whether the Surface Pen will snap into the dock magnetically the way that the Apple Pencil does or whether it will simply rest in the groove on top of the type cover.

Microsoft is set to officially reveal the rest of the Surface lineup, including the new Surface Type Cover and the Surface Pen at an event on Wednesday (October 2) in New York City.

