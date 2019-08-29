New information about the upcoming Moto G8 range has emerged – indicating that the Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus will feature a triple camera setup on the rear, and come with a Snapdragon 665 processor onboard.

We don’t yet know if these alleged features are planned for the Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus (or both) – but, a triple camera setup could be a big step up regardless. The setup may include a 48-megapixel f/1.79 main camera, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 camera for depth-sensing.

Related: Best cheap phones

According to XDA Developers, the triple camera setup will enable the creation of cinemagraphs, a portrait mode, smart composition and a night mode. The competition in the cheaper phones market has been fierce for some time and – with a new Nokia 7.2 on the horizon – this could be Moto’s move to stand out.

The Moto G8 phone is expected to feature the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chip – the processor currently features on the Realme 5 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi A3. If there does turn out to be both a Moto G8 and a Moto G8 Plus, then you can expect the Plus version to pack a more powerful processor – as was the case with the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus.

The rest of the internals will include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for the base model, with 4GB/128GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants. The storage is expected to be UFS 2.1 rather than eMMC.

The new Moto G8 is being reported to have a Full HD+ display – a resolution of 2280 x 1080 with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The size of the screen looks to be slightly larger than that of its predecessor, at 6.3-inches.

Related: Best Android phones

Along with a potential Moto G8 and G8 Plus, we’re expecting to see a Moto G8 Play. A G8 Power is also possible as a successor to the Moto G7 Power.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we were big fans of the entire Moto G7 line, with each entry receiving at least a 4-star review.

Here’s what we wrote about the Moto G7: “There’s a lot to love about the Moto G7 and it delivers on everything Motorola promises. It refines rather than redefines the company’s affordable phone offering.”

Staff Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More