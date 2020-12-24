The new iPhone feature Facebook hates is in testing and coming soon

Apple is starting to test the new tracking notifications, which give users the right to request companies like Facebook stop following them around the internet.

The new iOS and iPadOS 14 privacy feature will mean companies now have to ask users’ permission before they can track their activity across other websites, rather than just brazenly doing it.

The notification will explain to users why their data is being requested and will give them the option to “Allow” or “Ask App not to Track” and mitigate some of the more intrusive tracking practices.

MacRumours readers have spied the prompts in the first beta of the iOS 14.4 operation. One user shared a screenshot from the NBA app which explains it is seeking tracking permission “to provide you a better and personalised ad experience.”

The tests means we should see the feature arrive in iOS 14.4, which will probably roll out early in the new year. Overall it appears to be a great boost for privacy-conscious iPhone and iPad owners who will now have the power control whether they want to see personalised advertisements.

Companies like Facebook have strongly criticised the plan, which will potentially affect its ability to target social media users with advertisements based upon their other interests.

Facebook has (somewhat laughably) attempted to seize the moral high ground by claiming Apple’s policy will damage small businesses who rely on this tracking to secure advertising. The company also does some mental gymnastics to claim the decision is actually because Apple wants those companies to turn to subscription based models, which means Cupertino will make more money from in-app purchase cuts.

Here’s what Apple CEO Tim Cook has to say on the matter. Zing!

Do you side with Apple or Facebook on this matter? Share your thoughts with us @trustedreviews on Twitter.