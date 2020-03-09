The new Apple Watch is getting a life saving upgrade

The Apple Watch 6 will be able to read users blood oxygen levels, according to a fresh report from 9to5Mac.

The site reported learning of Apple’s plans after being given an “exclusive look iOS 14’s code over the weekend. The new feature aims to improve the Apple Watch’s fitness and medical health services. Blood oxygen levels are useful a metric that can offer early signs of dangerous medical conditions, like heart and respiratory disease.

According to the report the feature will work like Apple’s existing ECG (electrocardiogram) tracker, and shoot users an alert when their blood oxygen is at a dangerously low level.

The software also hints at upgrades to the Watch’s ECG services. The report claims Apple is updating the service to be able to detect the current 120 beats per minute cap, making it more accurate and capable of offering more accurate results.

The report doesn’t make clear if the feature will be added via a software update, or hardware changes. If it’s only added as a software update, this means it could, in theory, also be rolled out to older Apple Watches as part of the WatchOS 7 release.

The news isn’t official, and at the time of publishing Apple hadn’t replied to Trusted Reviews request for confirmation.

The report is one of many reports about Apple’s hotly anticipated next wearable. Over the last few months we’ve seen unsubstantiated leaks suggesting everything from a new spherical screen design, to claims of upgraded 5G connectivity hit the headlines.

None of it is official, however and we’d suggest any reader take the reports with a hefty dose of salt.

The Apple Watch 6 is one of many Apple products expected to launch in the coming months. Apple reportedly hopes to unveil it alongside the iPhone 12 family of phones in September.

Reports suggest it may have to delay the launch due to supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus, however.

