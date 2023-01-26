 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Netflix password sharing days are almost over and Brits face a shock

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Netflix has confirmed plans to roll out its paid sharing feature to members in the next few months, as the days of its password sharing tolerance wind down.

The company told shareholders that it plans to roll out the controversial scheme to end password sharing with people outside their household during the next couple of months (or “later in Q1’23” in Netflix’s words).

This Mario Kart Live Home Circuit Switch OLED bundle can be snatched up for less than £310

This Mario Kart Live Home Circuit Switch OLED bundle can be snatched up for less than £310

If you’ve been thinking about treating yourself to a new console then you won’t want to miss out on this fantastic Switch OLED deal.

  • ShopTo
  • Free Mario Kart Live Home Circuit
  • £309.85
View Deal

Trials in Latin American countries have seen Netflix offer members the chance to add additional people to their account for a fee much lower than an individual account. A launch in other countries, perhaps including the UK, is now officially imminent.

“While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognise this is a change for members who share their account more broadly,” the company told shareholders (via Guardian).

“As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don’t live with. As is the case today, all members will be able to watch while travelling, whether on a TV or mobile device.”

In its report to shareholders, Netflix acknowledges this culture shift – the company once said sharing passwords was an expression of “love” – might be unpopular in the short term.

“As we work through this transition – and as some borrowers stop watching either because they don’t convert to extra members or full paying accounts – near term engagement, as measured by third parties, like Nielsen’s The Gauge, could be negatively impacted,” the report said.

“However, we believe the pattern will be similar to what we’ve seen in Latin America, with engagement growing over time as we continue to deliver a great slate of programming and borrowers sign-up for their own accounts.”

You might like…

Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video: Which streaming platform is better?

Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video: Which streaming platform is better?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
How to change your Netflix password

How to change your Netflix password

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
How to cancel Netflix

How to cancel Netflix

Gemma Ryles 9 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.