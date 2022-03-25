The mysterious Pixel Watch could finally be revealed very soon

The rumour mill is suggesting that we could be finally getting a Pixel-branded smartwatch, or at least the tease of one, very soon.

Many people have speculated that Google has been working on a Pixel Watch even though there has been minimal evidence pointing to its actual launch.

Now, leaker Jon Prosser (via Twitter) has mentioned the potential schedule for the Pixel Watch launch.

Prosser claims that the smartwatch will be teased at Google’s I/O development conference, which takes place in May. It is also expected that we’ll see Google’s next budget phone, the Pixel 6a, revealed at the event too.

However before you get your hopes up of an immediate launch, Prosser said the wearable will actually fully launch in October, alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. These will come as the successors to the Pixel 6 line of phones.

While very little is known about the wearable yet, we would expect it to run on Google’s own Wear OS, which was featured on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

It’s important that we take these rumours with a pinch of salt, as Prossor himself has made contradicting statements regarding the Pixel Watch a few months ago on Twitter, claiming that it was going to be delayed until the first quarter of 2022, but confirmed that it was still going to launch eventually.

Plus, Google has not confirmed any of these statements, meaning that we could be waiting longer to meet the fabled smartwatch, provided that it does actually exist.