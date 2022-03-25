 large image

The mysterious Pixel Watch could finally be revealed very soon

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
The rumour mill is suggesting that we could be finally getting a Pixel-branded smartwatch, or at least the tease of one, very soon.

Many people have speculated that Google has been working on a Pixel Watch even though there has been minimal evidence pointing to its actual launch.

Now, leaker Jon Prosser (via Twitter) has mentioned the potential schedule for the Pixel Watch launch.

Prosser claims that the smartwatch will be teased at Google’s I/O development conference, which takes place in May. It is also expected that we’ll see Google’s next budget phone, the Pixel 6a, revealed at the event too.

However before you get your hopes up of an immediate launch, Prosser said the wearable will actually fully launch in October, alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. These will come as the successors to the Pixel 6 line of phones.

While very little is known about the wearable yet, we would expect it to run on Google’s own Wear OS, which was featured on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

It’s important that we take these rumours with a pinch of salt, as Prossor himself has made contradicting statements regarding the Pixel Watch a few months ago on Twitter, claiming that it was going to be delayed until the first quarter of 2022, but confirmed that it was still going to launch eventually.

Plus, Google has not confirmed any of these statements, meaning that we could be waiting longer to meet the fabled smartwatch, provided that it does actually exist.

Trusted Take

At this point, it’s hard to imagine another piece of tech, outside of Apple’s supposed electric car, that has driven the rumour mill for quite so long as the Pixel Watch.

This is a device that really should’ve debuted back when Wear OS 2 was new to give the Apple Watch a run for its money, but when that didn’t come to fruition it absolutely should have been available at the day-one launch of Wear OS 3. The fact that we’ve been waiting so long, there’s almost no way that the Pixel Watch can deliver on such lofty expectations, but there’s so much potential in Wear OS 3 that it’ll still be a welcome sight for sore eyes if it does drop at Google I/O.

Thomas Deehan

By Thomas Deehan

