The most exciting new features in the PS5 beta

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Sony has today started rolling out a new PS5 system software beta that promises to offer an early taste of some of the new features we can expect to see in future.

Here are some of the stand out features of the new PS5 beta, as listed on the official PlayStation blog.

1440p gaming

Undoubtedly the biggest addition to this latest beta is support for 1440p HDMI video output. This is great news for anyone who does their PS5 gaming on a gaming monitor, though it also has potential benefits if your TV supports the resolution.

If the game you’re playing supports this 1440p resolution, then you’ll be able to output natively. Otherwise, higher resolution games (such as 4K) can employ supersampling to achieve improved anti-aliasing.

Gamelists

In the new PS5 beta it’s now possible to set up gamelists, which are essentially app folders for your games. You can have 15 gamelists in total, each comprised of up to 100 games.

Go to Your Collection and select Create Gamelist, select the games you want to group together, then name the list. You can group games by genre, set up a list of games you intend to tackle from your backlog, isolate your all time favourites… it’s entirely up to you.

Request share screen

One new social feature of the PS5 beta is the ability to request party members to start Share Screen when you want to watch their gameplay. You’ll find the option in the voice chat card.

Joinable game notifications

Want to join a party? Your PS5 will now notify you when a party member is playing a game you can join, along with a prompt to join the game directly. It should makes it much easier to get into the action with your friends.

Compare 3D Audio and Stereo Audio

Ever wondered what the difference is between Sony’s highfalutin 3D Audio and good old fashioned stereo? In the latest PS5 beta, you can hear the difference for yourself via a handy comparison screen.

