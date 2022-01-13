The Monster Blaster 3.0 is a massive 120-watt portable speaker

Monster has announced a powerful new portable Bluetooth speaker in the Monster Blaster 3.0.

The latest update to the Blaster line packs a 60-watt dual stereo speaker configuration consisting of a total of seven drivers. That includes four full-range drivers, two passive radiators and a dedicated 60-watt bass woofer that combine to offer a total 120 watts of power.

The speaker takes advantage of Monster’s Environment EQ feature, allowing it to adapt and optimise its sound for either Indoor or Outdoor settings at the push of a button.

The Blaster 3.0’s long triangular shape is designed to deliver a broad soundstage. The speaker comes wrapped in a steel speaker mesh and coated with industrial-grade, rust-proof paint. It also features a custom pattered, textured polymer to prevent scratches.

There are vibration dampening rubber feet to prevent the surface the Blaster is placed on from affecting the sound and the speaker is rated IPX4 for water resistance, adding to its durability outdoors.

The speaker is capable of connecting to Bluetooth devices wirelessly at the press of a button, while Android users can also connect directly thanks to NFC support.

The Blaster 3.0 packs a large 5200 mAh battery, which Monster claims can offer up to 12 hours of listening on a single charge. However, there doesn’t appear to be any fast charging support, so you’ll need to give it 3.5 hours to return to 100% once it depletes.

The speaker also functions as a portable power bank, meaning you can use the built-in USB-A port to juice up your smartphone when you’re on the go. It works while you’re streaming music through the speaker too, so you won’t need to pause your tunes to recharge.

The Monster Blaster 3.0 is available in Black, White and a vibrant Red shade on Monster’s website now, with a US price of $399. Trusted Reviews has reached out to Monster to confirm a price for the UK.