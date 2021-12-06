The Matrix Awakens tech demo appears on PlayStation and Xbox stores

A new tech demo entitled ‘The Matrix Awakens’ has appeared on both the official PlayStation and Xbox digital stores, with the caption calling it an “Unreal Engine 5 Experience”.

The new interactive tech demo unfortunately can’t be played right now, with the description citing 9 December as its release date while confirming it will be revealed during The Game Awards.

However, you can pre-download The Matrix Awakens for free right now, so you’ll be able to start playing as soon as it launches on Thursday.

“Get ready for a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with UE5 [Unreal Engine 5] in this free, boundary-pushing cinematic and real-time tech demo,” the description reads.

“Created by members of the original movie team including Lana Wachowski along with Epic Games and partners, ‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ is a wild ride into the reality-bending universe of ‘The Matrix’ that features performances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.”

The tech demo will only be available on the latest generation of consoles, and so is expected to make the most out of the Unreal Engine 5 engine with bang-up-to-date visuals.

And despite just being a demo, the Xbox Store lists the demo as taking up 29.07GB of space, so it’s worth making sure there’s enough room on your console beforehand.

That’s all we know about The Matrix Awakens so far, with Epic Games holding its cards close to its chest ahead of this week’s The Game Awards event. It’s just worth remembering that this is not a full-length game, but rather a demo to show what the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are capable of when pushed to their limit.

Make sure to tune into The Game Awards to find out more, and if you’re unable to watch it live, keep an eye on Trusted Reviews instead for all of the latest news.