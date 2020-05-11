Mandalorian Season 2 news gives Disney Plus fans a massive boost

The Mandalorian Season 2 will air as planned on Disney Plus autumn, despite many other TV shows and movies being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemnic.

Disney has confirmed the show has not been affected by the film set shutdowns caused by the social distancing rules that have decimated Hollywood’s ability to create new content for the last couple of months.

Thankfully, the next run of episodes featuring everyone’s favourite bounty hunter and Baby Yoda, were completed before the rules came into effect. The season is currently in post-production and on-track to begin streaming in October.

The word comes directly from new Disney CEO Chapek, who told CNBC that although some content under the vast Walt Disney umbrella could end up being delayed, the Mandalorian isn’t among them. The standalone Black Widow film from Marvel is also safe from delays and will arrive in November, Chapek says.

He said: “As you know we have a certain amount of inventory, particularly for Disney+, that is still fuelling the machine.

“It’s important to note though that pre-production, sort of the development phase, can still happen during these times of lockdown if you will; and post-production can still happen. So it’s only films that are mid-stream, right in the middle of production (that have been stopped by the pandemic).

“Take for example Mandalorian. The Mandalorian was shot before COVID really hit, and so we’ve been in post-production and there will be no delay on Mandalorian. Same thing with Black Widow which is coming out in November.”

However, one has to assume there are plenty of projects Disney should be filming right now, so there will certainly be delays down the line. Hopefully those hold-ups will be mitigated by speedier post production schedules. Despite offering a massive array of high-end legacy content, it’s Disney keeps bringing new programming to its streaming service if it is to maintain the 54 million subscribers it has already gained since launch last year.

