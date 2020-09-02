The Mandalorian Season 2 Disney Plus release date confirmed for October 30

Disney has revealed the long-awaited release date for The Mandalorian: Season 2 on the Disney Plus streaming service. The Star Wars spin-off will premiere on October 30.

In news that fans of the flagship Disney Plus series have waited all year for, we’ve learned Mando, The Child and the rest of the gang will be back within two months.

Disney confirmed the news via a tweet on Wednesday, saying episodes will ‘start streaming’ on October 30, suggesting the firm is sticking to the weekly release schedule it utilised for the hit first season.

Many fans used to the drop-all Netflix model were frustrated by the strategy, while traditionalised welcomed the ability to look forward to a new episode dropping each week. It’s some rare new content for Disney Plus subscribers. Beyond the launch of Hamilton, the streaming service has relied on its vast array of archive content for the majority of 2020.

The company is bringing the live action Mulan film to the service, but that’ll be an additional £20/$30 on Disney Plus Premier Access. For a while this year it was unclear whether The Mandalorian S2 would even arrive in 2020, amid the production holdups some shows and movies have suffered due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

Related: Best Disney Plus movies and TV shows

Those fears were allayed in May when Disney revealed season two was already in the can before the pandemic truly took hold. Disney CEO Bob Chapek said: “As you know we have a certain amount of inventory, particularly for Disney+, that is still fuelling the machine.

“It’s important to note though that pre-production, sort of the development phase, can still happen during these times of lockdown if you will; and post-production can still happen. So it’s only films that are mid-stream, right in the middle of production (that have been stopped by the pandemic).

“Take for example Mandalorian. The Mandalorian was shot before COVID really hit, and so we’ve been in post-production and there will be no delay on Mandalorian. Same thing with Black Widow which is coming out in November.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …