The Mandalorian episode 4: Sanctuary, is now on Disney Plus UK

The Mandalorian episode 4, Sanctuary, has just arrived on Disney Plus UK, to make your Friday a little bit sweeter.

Disney Plus went live in the UK last week, and the House of Mouse will be dropping one new episode of the Star Wars spinoff onto Disney Plus UK ever Friday for the next four weeks.

Here’s Disney’s Plus UK’s The Mandalorian release schedule:

The Mandalorian episode 1 and 2: Tuesday, March 24

The Mandalorian episode 3: Friday, March 27

The Mandalorian episode 4: Friday, April 3

The Mandalorian episode 5: Friday, April 10

The Mandalorian episode 6: Friday, April 17

The Mandalorian episode 7: Friday, April 24

The Mandalorian episode 8 (finale): Friday, May 1

The entire series has actually already aired in a handful of countries, including the US, but in the UK, Disney is treating the show as if it was a brand spanking new release.

That’s largely because Disney Plus offers users a seven-day free trial, and if all eight episodes of The Mandalorian were available on the platform from day one, it’s likely that a lot of people would have binge-watched them all, then cancelled their trial.

Another big hitter that’s available on Disney Plus in other countries but not the UK is Frozen 2.

The blockbuster came out in November 2019 and was originally supposed to land on Disney Plus on June 26, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and huge demand from home-bound families, Disney added Frozen 2 to Disney Plus US on March 15, and to the Canada, Netherlands, New Zealand and Australia versions of the streaming service two days later.

Disney Plus UK, meanwhile, currently has a Frozen 2 landing page that explains: “Due to other existing agreements, this title will be available on 17 July 2020. Add to your watchlist now.”

However, there’s a sneaky way to get around this. All the details are in the article linked below.

