The MacBook Air M2 could arrive at WWDC

WWDC is just around the corner and it sounds as though there could be an exciting update in store for fans of Apple’s MacBook Air line.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will likely announce an M2-powered Air at the traditionally software-focussed event this year. That’s provided production delays in China haven’t got in the way this year.

“If there’s any hardware at WWDC, it will likely be on the Mac side”, he wrote in this week’s Power On newsletter.

“The company has been aiming to launch the next MacBook Air with M2 chips at the conference. The recent supply chain crunch due to Covid-related closures in China has complicated that, but developers say that Apple employees are increasingly using next-generation MacBook Airs with their apps. That’s a sign that the new Mac is close”.

The M2 is the highly anticipated successor to Apple’s M1 processor, which launched at the end of 2020 when Apple gradually began replacing its Intel-powered Macs with its own Apple Silicon processors.

Unlike the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in the MacBook Pro or the M1 Ultra featured in the Mac Studio, the M2 is expected to be a true successor to the M1, aimed primarily at entry-level devices like the MacBook Air.

The chip is rumoured to be built on a new Apple Silicon architecture that uses a 4nm node instead of a 5nm one in the M1 for improved performance and power efficiency. However, the number of CPU cores is expected to remain the same.

We were big fans of the MacBook Air M1 with editor Max Parker awarding it 5/5 stars. He praised its exceptional battery life, strong app support, great keyboard and, of course, the M1’s speedy performance.

We’ll have to wait until Apple’s keynote on June 6 to find out if an M2-powered MacBook Air is finally on the horizon.