The Mac Pro’s $400 wheels are missing a pretty essential feature

The Apple Mac Pro is the most opulent desktop computer ever made. So much so that the company charges $400 for a set of wheels to add a certain degree of portability.

Despite requiring $100 a wheel for the privilege, they’re missing one very obvious feature, the ability to prevent unwanted movement by locking them in place. Yes, if you’re placing your Mac Pro on your desk, you’d best ensure there’s no slope, because your expensive purchase might end up on the floor in a number of very expensive pieces.

The discovery was made by the influential tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, who advises those with desks to avoid the optional wheels and just go with the standard steel frame with feet. Check out the video below:

Naturally, there was plenty of fun to be had in the replies to Brownlee’s tweets. One in particular offered a most Apple solution to the quandary.

We also had these:

The Mac Pro starts at £5,499 and ranges up to £48,000 for the top-end model, so this is quite the oversight from a company that likes to pay as much attention to detail as Apple.

The customisation options for the Mac Pro are more exhaustive than any other Apple product. You can pay an extra $25,000 for the top RAM option for instance (1.5TB (12x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory) and $7,000 for the top processing unit (2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz).

Naturally you don’t even get a monitor with that top end option, and if you want a monitor stand for that Pro Display XDR, you’ll need to pay an additional $999 for your troubles.

