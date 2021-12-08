The Leica M11 could be missing an iconic design feature

Leica’s next M series rangefinder could lose its classic baseplate, according to a recent rumour that emerged online.

Leaked images published by Leica Rumors suggest that the Leica M11 will launch without the base plate found on previous M series cameras, in a design move comparable to the Leica Q2.

Image: Leica Rumors

It’s been a few years since we’ve seen a major update to Leica’s M line, the last significant one being 2017’s M10. Since then, the M10-P, M10-D, M10 Monochrom and M10-R have joined the M series, with the M10-R being the most recent addition in 2020.

The M10 brought a number of upgrades to Leica’s digital rangefinder series, including a 24-megapixel full-frame sensor, the MAESTRO II processor and an improved viewfinder with a larger field of view and increased magnification. The M10 also received a slimmed-down body as well as the addition of Wi-Fi for the first time in a digital M series camera, allowing users to upload shots wirelessly.

One of reviewer Amy Davies’ few qualms with the M10, however, was that you needed to remove the entire base plate to access the SD card.

While this feature evoked memories of the older Leica cameras that required photographers to remove the base plate to load their film, it proved somewhat inconvenient when it came time to access the card.

Leica doing away with the base plate altogether could certainly solve this issue on the M11 – albeit at the expense of some style and nostalgia.

Luckily, there doesn’t appear to be any more controversial design changes in store for the M series. Leica Rumors also listed the M11’s potential specs, with most of the major updates occurring inside the camera.

This includes a larger 60-megapixel sensor, a BC-SCL7 battery and charger, and a new home for the focus button on the top of the camera. The rangefinder is also expected to include support for tethering, USB-C, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth but is unlikely to feature IBIS (in-body image stabilisation).

That said, this update looks like it’ll be a big one for the M series, so we’re excited to see what Leica brings to the table with the M11.