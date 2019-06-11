The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is being remade for Nintendo Switch, bringing the Game Boy classic back into the limelight with the power of modern hardware.

Coming to Nintendo Switch this September, it’s shaping up to be a wonderfully charming modern remake of the original classic, and a recent trailer at E3 2019 went into further details about what we can expect from the title.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening trailer

You can watch the brand-new gameplay demo from E3 2019 below which shines a brighter light on Link’s Awakening’s world, characters and changes when compared to the original. It looks positively gorgeous, and we simply can’t wait to play it later this year. Enjoy it yourself below!

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening release date

Nintendo confirmed the release date for The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening during its E3 2019 Direct, and it’s coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on September 20, 2019. That’s right near our games writer’s birthday, so she’ll be thrilled!

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Screenshots

You can check out a quartet of screenshots below that were recently unveiled by Nintendo.

