The latest Galaxy S22 Ultra leak suggests no love for the camera

It seems Samsung might be satisfied with the camera on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Or at least, the company is happy enough to stick with the set-up for one more year.

According to a report by GalaxyClub (via GSMArena), the Galaxy S22 Ultra could miss out on a big upgrade in 2022. The report states that next year’s Ultra model will feature the same camera array as the current S21 Ultra.

This includes a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 10-megapixel periscope sensor with 10x zoom, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

The news of a 108-megapixel main camera matches a previous report from tipster Ice Universe who denied other rumours that the S22 Ultra would pack the company’s first 200-megapixel camera in a post shared on Chinese social network Weibo in July.

Rather, Ice Universe believes “100%” that Samsung will polish the third-generation 108-megapixel sensor for next year’s Ultra.

Meanwhile, GalaxyClub has also revealed that the Galaxy S22 and the S22 Plus will see some bigger changes by packing a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel wide angle lens on their backs.

The two phones will also apparently include a 10-megapixel selfie camera, matching the front cameras on the S21 and S21 Plus.

Again, this information isn’t far off from other rumours we’ve seen.

On August 15, Ice Universe shared that the S22 will feature a 50-megapixel 1/1.55-inch main sensor, a 12-megapixel lens with 3x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens.

However, the tipster also claims that the S22 Ultra will receive a 108-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 12-megapixel lens with 3x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel periscope camera with 10x zoom, suggesting that the latter two lenses will be 12-megapixel sensors instead of the 10-megapixel ones detailed in the GalaxyClub report.

The S21 featured a 12-megapixel wide angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. If these rumours are true, the S22 will benefit from more megapixels on its main camera and significantly fewer on its telephoto lens.

We still have a while until the S22 series is expected to launch, meaning we’ll likely have to wait until 2022 to see if these rumours ring true.