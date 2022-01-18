The latest Galaxy S22 Plus leak shows off the phone in four colours

We’re less than a month away from when Samsung is expected to announce the latest phone in its flagship S series, the Galaxy S22. Here’s what it could look like.

The images – which were shared with MySmartPrice by tipster Ishan Agarwal – show the S22 Plus in Black, Green, White and Pink Gold. As with previous models, the Plus is expected to sit between the standard S22 and the S22 Ultra in the new line-up.

Image: MySmartPrice

The rear design of the phone looks similar to that of its predecessor, the S21 Plus, with its vertical triple camera array.

The biggest difference here is the colour of the camera module, which in the past has come in a contrasting rose gold shade for the Phantom Violet model. In these renders, the colour of the camera module matches the rest of the phone across the line.

The colours available are also different to the Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet models available last year, though the Black edition looks the same as its predecessor.

The new renders also show off the phone’s flat display and hole-punch front camera, along with the power and volume buttons on the side of the device.

Agarwhal also teamed up with 91Mobiles to show off more renders of the phone in Black and reveal more details about the rumoured handset.

According to this report, the S22 Plus will launch in the UK with the brand new Exynos 2200 chipset. The chip was announced this week and features AMD RDNA 2’s graphical architecture.

The phone will also feature a 50-megapixel wide angle camera with Adaptive Pixel technology. This feature allows the camera to capture 12-bit images by capturing photos in two modes – 108-megapixels (with remosaic mode) and 12-megapixels (with nona binning).

The tipster claims the S22 Plus’ display will be capable of hitting up to 1750 nits of peak brightness, and pack an adaptive refresh rate. The phone will also apparently be heavier than the S22 at 195g to the 167g weight of the latter, and the Plus will pack a 4500 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.