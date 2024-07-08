Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The latest Apple Watch SE reports are giving us iPhone 5C vibes

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple Watch SE was last updated in 2022 and before that in 2020, so some good old fashioned mathematics suggests one might come along in 2024.

The latest reports suggests an update is, indeed, planned at some point but maybe not for 2024. However, in at least one way it might be considered a downgrade.

In the latest version of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reckons Apple might ditch the aluminium casing for a “rigid” plastic in order to cut some costs.

It’s not common for Apple to construct its devices from plastic materials, and this prospect reminds us of the iPhone 5C; the first ever iPhone to shoot for a mid-range market. That device arrived with a collection of colourful plastic cases, but didn’t get a successor.

Apple currently offers the Apple Watch SE 2 for £259 so perhaps Apple is planning to get the third-generation device under £200.

The Bloomberg reporter wrote: “The company is also working on a new version of its lower-cost Apple Watch SE model, which it last updated in 2022. One idea that the company has tested is swapping out the aluminium shell in favour of rigid plastic.”

The next-generation device in the mainline Apple Watch device is expected to be a considerably larger upgrade with Apple looking to mark the tenth anniversary of the device. Gurman reckons there’ll be larger displays, a new chip, and a thinner design overall.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 as well as the Apple Watch X are expected in September alongside the iPhone 16 range. It’s not clear whether Apple will add a third-generation SE model this autumn.

