The last remnants of iTunes are being swept from the Mac with a new Music app

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has sent the latest macOS 12.2 beta out to the public and it reportedly includes a fully-native Music app for MacBook, iMac, Mac mini and Mac Pro users running the new Monterey OS.

In the current macOS 12.1 version, the Music app is essentially a re-skinned version of the iTunes app it replaced, with the same back-end code, rather than a newly-made native app.

Now, it seems Apple is ditching all of the web content that was sitting within the Music app with a nice new native app based upon the AppKit framework, according to Luming Yin on Twitter who also said the TV app is following suit

“macOS 12.2 beta is now available, featuring smoother scrolling in Safari on the latest MacBook Pro with ProMotion, and a native Apple Music and TV experience backed by AppKit views instead of web views,” he wrote on Twitter.

Apple doesn’t mention the new native apps within the release notes, so this news is yet to be confirmed. Apple simply says: “There are no new release notes for this beta software update” on its developer page.

The news comes via 9to5Mac, which reports that Mac users will benefit from faster searches because Apple isn’t pulling the content from the web.

The site writes:

“Some parts of the Music app were already native, such as the music library. But now Mac users will notice that searching for new songs in Apple Music is much faster as the results pages are displayed with a native interface instead of as a webpage. Scrolling between elements has also become smoother with the beta app, and trackpad gestures are now more responsive.”

9to5Mac

Apple launched macOS 12.1 this week, which introduced Share Play; the FaceTime-based watch party feature, as well as the Apple Music Voice Plan. However, the Universal Control feature, which enables iPad users to move content between their Mac and tablet easily, via the same keyboard and mouse/trackpad, has been delayed until the spring.

