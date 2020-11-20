The Last of Us TV show gets green light from HBO

2020 has been a year of delays in the gaming world, as developers grapple with coronavirus restrictions. However, we did get The Last of Us 2, albeit a little bit later than originally expected.

Now, the spin-off TV series is also getting the belated green light with news HBO is moving forward with the live-action The Last of Us show.

Today’s announcement from Warner Media reveals little in the way of new information about the show aside from the fact it’s actually happening. We already know Craig Mazin, the creator and writer of the acclaimed Chernobyl mini series will be at the helm, alongside the game’s director Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann, who will write and executive produce. We also know that composer of the game’s score Gustavo Santaolla is also on board.

“Craig and Neil are visionaries in a league of their own,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President at HBO in a press release. “With them at the helm alongside the incomparable Carolyn Strauss, this series is sure to resonate with both die-hard fans of ‘The Last of Us’ games and newcomers to this genre-defining saga. We’re delighted to partner with Naughty Dog, Word Games, Sony and PlayStation to adapt this epic, powerfully immersive story.”

Related: Best PS5 games

Judging by today’s announcement HBO isn’t deviating too far from the plot of the game, and with good reason. The Last of Us and this year’s sequel are among the most heralded pieces of storytelling in the history of gaming.

It tells the story of “Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

However, there will also be some changes with Mazin previously stating the series would have a “jaw drop” moment that wasn’t in the game.

The series will air on HBO Max and HBO in the US and will more than likely make its way to the UK via Sky Atlantic when the time comes. There’s still no word on when filming will start and when it eventually come to the small screen.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …