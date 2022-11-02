The Last Of Us series will be simulcast on Sky Atlantic – here’s all the details

The HBO live action of The Last of Us will premiere on January 15. Sky Atlantic’s carrying the series in the UK with a simulcast in the early hours of January 16.

Sky says all nine episodes of series one will air alongside the American broadcast each week, meaning diehards can stay up late (or get up early) to watch without risking spoilers. The 9:00pm ET airtime in the United States means a 2:00am start time for Brits on Sky Atlantic. It’ll also be available on-demand thereafter.

Sky Atlantic is available via a Sky subscription, Sky Glass, Sky Stream, or via a NOW subscription on a range of devices, so there’ll be plenty of opportunities to watch.

The long-awaited TV series will see the exploits of Joel and Ellie brought to life by Game of Thrones veterans Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The series is also being co-written and produced by Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckman who directed the best-selling, critically-acclaimed PlayStation-exclusive series of games.

HBO’s star-studded adaptation appears to follow the plot of the first game, largely speaking, and includes many of the characters we met via the DualShock and DualSense controllers. Gabriel Luna plays Tommy, Nick Offerman plays Bill, while Sarah will be portrayed by Nico Parker. Anna Torv will take on the role of Tess.

The series synopsis says: “The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

It’s the latest Naughty Dog property to be dramatised as Uncharted recently came to life on the big screen with Tom Holland playing Nathan Drake.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime is developing a Fallout series, Halo was adapted by Paramount Plus and The Witcher has been a hit for Netflix. Video game adaptations are en vogue at the moment and, with storytellers like Druckmann around, it’s easy to see why. A recent trailer for the series suggests TLOU has quite a lot of promise. We’re hopeful it can live up to the games, which are among the finest of the last decade on PS3, PS4 and PS5.