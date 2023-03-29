The Last Of Us’ perfect reputation hit by buggy PC port

Whether it’s the games, remakes, spin-off DLC, or hit TV shows, it’s rare you hear anything but gushing praise for Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us franchise.

However, the PC port of the PlayStation classic The Last of Us: Part 1 is bucking the trend with gamers reporting a multitude of issues following the launch on Tuesday March 28.

PC gamers are reporting multiple crashes, with one reviewer on the Steam store seemingly speaking for the majority when he writes: “wow, this runs like crap.” Of more than 7,000 reviews, the consensus is “mostly negative” on the popular marketplace.

Gamers are complaining about continuous crashes, issues with loading shaders, possible memory leaks and problems with booting the game despite their PC missing the minimum system requirements. Naughty Dog has addressed the problems publicly and has promised updates and patches that’ll improve the situation.

In a series of tweets, the acclaimed developer wrote: “The Last of Us Part I PC players: we’ve heard your concerns, and our team is actively investigating multiple issues you’ve reported. We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritising updates and will address issues in upcoming patches.”

The company has launched a page documenting the known issues and is encouraging gamers to register their feedback.

Sony is keen to port its massive first-party games over to PC, but the results have been mixed thus far. The Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection was also given a poor reception at launch, although the situation has improved since.