The Last Of Us 2 Leak: Sony knows whodunnit, but it wasn’t an inside job

Sony says it knows who’s responsible for leaking extensive footage of The Last of US 2, but isn’t spilling the beans.

Earlier this week, leaks containing an almighty bounty of gameplay footage and cut scenes were posted online containing a bounty of spoilers for the closely-guarded plot of the hotly-anticipated PS4 exclusive.

The unfortunate (and illegal) information dump left the game’s director, Naughty Dogs’s Neil Druckmann, ‘heartbroken‘, while fans of the series are still desperately attempting to avoid the leaks ahead of the game’s release on June 19.

Now Sony says it knows whodunnit, and it isn’t someone affiliated with the company or the developer. So, rumours of a disgruntled Naughty Dog employee posting the leaks are probably wide of the mark.

Sony told GamesIndustry.biz that it has “identified the primacy individuals responsible for the leaks” (the site’s words), and is confirming this wasn’t an inside job.

The PlayStation-maker said it will not be commenting further due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. So whodunnit? Is it a hack? Is it a third-party with access to the game? We may never find out unless Sony decides to press charges against the individuals in question.

Earlier in the week Naughty Dog told fans: “We know the last few days have been incredibly difficult for you. We feel the same. It’s disappointing to see the release and sharing of pre-release footage from development. Do your best to avoid spoilers and we ask that you don’t spoil it for others.”

Sony itself added: “We’re disappointed that anyone would release unauthorized pre-launch footage of The Last of Us Part II, disrupt years of Naughty Dog’s hard work and ruin the experience for fans worldwide. “We want everyone to have the opportunity to play The Last of Us Part II at the same time, and ask that viewing or sharing of the unauthorized footage be avoided.”

The Last Of Us 2 will eventually launch on June 19.

