The Last of US 2 has surpassed Spider-Man pre-orders, Sony confirms

The Last of Us 2 is shaping up to be one of the best-selling games of its entire generation, judging by insight into pre-order figures from a PlayStation executive.

The long-awaited shooter from Naughty Dog, which finally goes on sale on June 19, is performing better than another PS4-exclusive mega-hit, Marvel’s Spider-Man, at the same point in the pre-order process.

That’s according to PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan who, in speaking to CNET, said he hopes “this’ll be a defining game for this generation.”

He wouldn’t go as far as to say there’ll be an enhanced PS5 version of the game, but did confirm the PS4 title will run just find on the next-gen hardware expected this year.

Related: The Last of Us 2

The Last Of Us was remastered for PS4 in the early part of that generation, having launched near the end of the PS3’s epic run. It is regarded as classic for both consoles, so there’s a great opportunity for Naughty Dog to straddle the generations once again.

The comparison’s with Spider-Man are interesting because it turned out to be one of the best selling PS4 games of all, while being highly-regarded as one of the best too. If TLOU2 is ahead of the game at this stage, it’s a good sign Naughty Dog has a gigantic hit on its hands. Some would ask whether that was ever in doubt.

Ryan was talking ahead of the hugely-anticipated PS5 reveal event, which has just been confirmed for June 4. Sony’s Future of Gaming live stream will showcase a number of the first games coming to the new console.

Sony will deliver an hour of footage from upcoming games and we’re expecting a good mixture of first- and third-party titles to be on show, including some that have never been seen before.

Despite various holdups caused by the coronavirus pandemic, including to The Last of Us 2, Ryan assured gamers: “Right now, we’re not seeing anything saying to us there’s going to be problems with quantities or we won’t be able to launch the way we want.”

Not long now, folks.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …