The Last of Us 2 has been delayed – here’s when you can finally play it

Naughty Dog and Sony Computer Entertainment have confirmed The Last of Us 2 has been delayed to May 29, 2020.

A preview event was held just a few short weeks ago to announce the upcoming sequel, with a huge emphasis placed on the confirmation after years of waiting. It’s a bit underwhelming that this release date is now mute.

Sony confirmed the previously rumoured delay on the PlayStation Blog, stating that more time is needed in development to ensure Ellie’s adventure is as polished as possible. We think they should take all the time they need to make things perfect.

‘It was during the last few weeks, as we were closing out sections of the game, that we realized we simply didn’t have enough time to bring the entire game up to a level of polish we would call Naughty Dog quality,’ said director Neil Druckmann.

‘At this point we were faced with two options: compromise parts of the game or get more time. We went with the latter, and this new release date allows us to finish everything to our level of satisfaction while also reducing stress on the team.’

This is an unfortunate situation and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t a little bummed about a longer wait to the follow-up to one of our favourite games ever made. But if it reduces the stress on Naughty Dog and allows its employees to enjoy the work they’re putting in, we can hardly see it as a bad thing.

The opening months of 2020 are already chockful of massive releases anyway, with Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Cyberpunk 2077 being just a couple of the juggernauts coming our way in the first quarter. Next year is already looking brilliant, and we’re sure The Last of Us 2 will be worth the wait even with this unexpected delay.

