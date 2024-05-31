Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone's most unloved feature set for iOS 18 overhaul

The Settings app might be the least exciting part of the iOS experience, which is probably why we haven’t seen Apple do all that much with it down the years.

That could change arrive in iOS 18, as well as iPadOS and macOS 15, according to the well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.

In a tweet on Friday, Gurman said there’ll be a brand new UI for the Settings app that makes it easy for users to navigate. The reporter said the app will be reorganised with a cleaner layout.

Gurman tweeted: “A lot of people using macOS 15 and iOS 18 keep mentioning the revamp to Settings. Obviously not a huge deal, but it’s getting a new UI with a reorganized, cleaner layout that’s more simple to navigate. It also has much improved search. There are also updates to Control Center.”

Gurman didn’t mention specifics on how Apple will revamp the Control Centre, which has been subject to several improvements and changes down the years, not least the switch from being loaded from the bottom of the display to a pull-down option.

Naturally, there are large differences between the iOS/iPadOS Settings apps and the Mac equivalent, which lives under a System Settings (nee System Preferences) so it’ll be interesting to see how Apple handles the various revamps and whether it’ll need to a more uniform Settings app across the mobile and desktop platforms.

Elsewhere iOS 18, which is expected to be announced at WWDC on June 10, has been tipped to include a revamp for the Messages app. MacRumors reports there’ll be new text effects that will enable users to add animations to individual words within a message. These will be different to the existing bubble and screen effects, the report said.

