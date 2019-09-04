The iPhone SE could be about to get a Pixel 3a-style makeover

It’s time to start fantasising about the iPhone SE 2 again. Apple is planning to release what sounds like a successor to the much-loved iPhone SE in 2020 − four years after the SE came out − a new report has claimed.

We’ve seen innumerable reports about the possible release of something akin to an iPhone SE 2 over the past couple of years, but the latest is probably the most convincing of all of them.

According to a report in Nikkei, Apple is planning to release a “lower-cost iPhone next spring”, in order to “win customers in emerging markets and retake ground in China lost to Huawei Technologies and other rivals”.

The name of the rumoured handset isn’t yet known − it might not be called ‘iPhone SE 2’ after all − but it does sound a lot like a modern version of the iPhone SE.

The phone will reportedly feature “most of the same components” as the upcoming flagship iPhone 11, but will be equipped with an LCD display rather than an OLED screen.

The report also claims that the handset will be roughly the same size as the 4.7-inch iPhone 8. That phone measures in at 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm. This detail suggests that the phone will more closely resemble the iPhone 8 than the iPhone SE.

That’s understandable, since the iPhone SE (released in 2016) looks exactly the same as the iPhone 5S (released in 2013), which in turn looks really similar to the iPhone 4 (released all the way back in 2010).

However, that was the golden era of iPhone design, and the iPhone SE still looks lovely. The iPhone 8, by comparison, was fairly ordinary looking right from the off.

In some respects, it sounds like Apple has been inspired by Google. The Google Pixel 3a has arguably been the standout smartphone of 2019, taking some of the Google Pixel 3’s best features − including its incredible cameras − and packing them into a plastic body.

