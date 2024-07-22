Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone SE 4 may be more like an iPhone 16 lite

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The iPhone SE range has been a popular phone in some quarters, because it has been the only Apple smartphone to eschew the trend for larger screens.

That may change for the rumoured fourth generation model, according to a new report, which claims the iPhone SE 4 will have a much larger display.

15% off this high-end Dreo room fan

15% off this high-end Dreo room fan

This Dreo fan is quiet, powerful, functional and currently 15% off. It’ll help you ease through the summer months in greater comfort.

  • Amazon
  • 15% off
  • Now £84.99
View Deal

The leaker Ice Universe (more commmonly associated with accurate information on forthcoming Samsung products) believes it’ll be 6.06-inches in size (via MacRumors).

That would be a significant increase over the current 4.7-inch size for the third-generation model that was released in 2022. That in turn was an increase over the 4-inch screen the original SE model arrived with in 2016.

That increase brings the display size very close to the current 6.1-inch screen offered by the iPhone 15, effectively eliminating this as a choice for people seeking a sub-6-inch phone with a smaller pocket print.

The report also said the display will be the first in the range to be made with OLED technology, the previous generation included an LCD panel.

Furthermore, the report said the phone might get the same A18 processor as the iPhone 16 is expected to carry. That would be another unprecedented upgrade from Apple, which has traditionally gone with older chips when releasing the SE range. Even the current iPhone 15 only has an A16 processor.

The next iPhone SE could also be the first in the range to include a Face ID sensor, rather than a Touch ID fingerprint sensror – something which is also likely to displease long-standing fans of the series. A switch to USB-C for charging is also likely.

All of these upgrades are likely to result in the rumoured price increase for the next generation model that emerged back in March.

You might like…

iPhone SE 4 could be set for a price hike

iPhone SE 4 could be set for a price hike

Jon Mundy 2 months ago
Apple undecided on iPhone SE 4 display ahead of 2024 launch

Apple undecided on iPhone SE 4 display ahead of 2024 launch

Jon Mundy 2 years ago
iPhone SE 4: Everything we know so far about Apple’s next budget phone

iPhone SE 4: Everything we know so far about Apple’s next budget phone

Peter Phelps 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words