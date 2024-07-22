The iPhone SE 4 may be more like an iPhone 16 lite

The iPhone SE range has been a popular phone in some quarters, because it has been the only Apple smartphone to eschew the trend for larger screens.

That may change for the rumoured fourth generation model, according to a new report, which claims the iPhone SE 4 will have a much larger display.

The leaker Ice Universe (more commmonly associated with accurate information on forthcoming Samsung products) believes it’ll be 6.06-inches in size (via MacRumors).

That would be a significant increase over the current 4.7-inch size for the third-generation model that was released in 2022. That in turn was an increase over the 4-inch screen the original SE model arrived with in 2016.

That increase brings the display size very close to the current 6.1-inch screen offered by the iPhone 15, effectively eliminating this as a choice for people seeking a sub-6-inch phone with a smaller pocket print.

The report also said the display will be the first in the range to be made with OLED technology, the previous generation included an LCD panel.

Furthermore, the report said the phone might get the same A18 processor as the iPhone 16 is expected to carry. That would be another unprecedented upgrade from Apple, which has traditionally gone with older chips when releasing the SE range. Even the current iPhone 15 only has an A16 processor.

The next iPhone SE could also be the first in the range to include a Face ID sensor, rather than a Touch ID fingerprint sensror – something which is also likely to displease long-standing fans of the series. A switch to USB-C for charging is also likely.

All of these upgrades are likely to result in the rumoured price increase for the next generation model that emerged back in March.