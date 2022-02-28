 large image

The iPhone SE 3 could be $100 cheaper than the current model

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Apple’s cheapest iPhone is about to get even more affordable if the latest rumours are to be believed. 

iOS fans could be in for a rare price cut with the iPhone SE 3, according to Loop Capital Markets’ John Donavan (via Investor’s Business Daily). 

The analyst has heard rumours that prices for the next iPhone SE will start at $300 – that’s around £297 or €355. 

For comparison’s sake, the current iPhone SE 2 has an RRP of $399/£389/€489 for 64GB of storage or $449/£439/€539 for the 128GB model, making this a potential $99 dollar saving on the base model. 

That means UK shoppers could save between £70-100 on the SE 3 when compared to its incredibly successful predecessor.

Of course, this is just one analyst’s opinion and not everyone is predicting a price cut of this amount. In the same article, Wedbush Securities’ analyst Daniel Ives stated that he expects the SE 3 to stick with the same $399 starting price as the SE 2. However, he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a cheaper SE. 

We were already impressed with the great value the iPhone SE 2 offered at £389, so dropping this price would only make the mid-range iPhone more appealing to Apple fans looking for a budget-friendly upgrade. 

The lower cost could also do a lot to tempt Android users who might be thinking of jumping ship to iOS, where there have traditionally been few-to-none options at the $300 price point compared with the Google operating system. 

We’ll have to wait until the expected March or April launch to find out if Apple is really giving the mid-range iPhone a massive price cut this year. 

Right now rumours are pointing at a March 8 release, so all could be revealed as soon as next week.

