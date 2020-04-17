The iPhone SE 2 will look even more dated next to the iPhone 12

A new leak may have given us our first proper glimpse at the next big flagship from Apple. And it looks like there’s been a serious design overhaul.

Tipsters Everything Apple Pro and Max Weinbach have teamed up to share a series of new renders, showing the top model in the future iPhone 12 series. While the squarish shape makes it look like a throwback to the iPhone 5 era, the stripped back bezels on the new design show a real improvement in screen-to-body ratio and a sleeker finish.

It also looks a little slimmer – according to the video, the new flagship will be just 7.4 millimetres wide. Overall, we’re getting a slightly increase in the screen size too, as it’s bumped up to 6.7 inches.

Unfortunately for anyone who hates a notch, it looks like that iPhone feature isn’t going anywhere soon. But the new model looks to have shrunk this down so it’s about the same size as the one found on the OnePlus 6. That’s slightly less than 2cm, so you’ll barely notice it. Ahem.

But of course, the big gossip is really about the cameras. It looks like we’ll be getting something not too dissimilar to the set-up found on the iPhone 11, but with an extra LIDAR sensor. This is something that was seen on the iPad Pro model last month, and it should improve the augmented reality capabilities of the phone.

Overall, it looks like the new model will have a lot in common with the iPad Pro. Just like the design found on Apple’s new tablet, the iPhone 12 will house its sensors in a raised square shape on the rear of the model. This means that the individual lenses won’t stick out as much, but there will be a chunky square protrusion on the back of your blower.

And the new deep dive from the tipsters also suggests that the high end model will come with slightly larger antenna than its predecessor, which is no surprise given the current hubbub around 5G capabilities.

These are still just rumours that won’t be confirmed by Apple until the iPhone 12 actually launches – and even if they are an accurate reflection of the company’s current design there’s a lot of room for change before we hit the actual launch date.

But they do give an indication that Apple is looking to seriously overhaul some features for its upcoming iPhone 12 series.

