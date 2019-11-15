iPhone SE 2 and next-gen iPad Pro likely to hit way before the iPhone 12

A well-regarded analyst has revealed a launch date estimate for two highly-anticipated new bits of kit from Apple — here’s what to expect.

Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that both the new iPad Pro and the iPhone SE 2 are due to be released in the first half of 2020. Furthermore, MacRumors reports that the iPad Pro is expected to have a 3D Time of Flight sensor as part of its rear camera set-up, making it the first tablet from Apple to tote a dual-camera system on the back panel. This is one of the first substantive rumours we’ve yet heard for this device, whereas we have a solid idea of what to expect from the new pint-sized smartphone.

The iPhone SE 2 will reportedly consist of the same physical body as the iPhone 8, but with updated internals such as the punchy A13 Bionic chipset and 3GB of RAM. If this timeframe of release turns out to true we should see the iPhone SE 2 hit way before we expect to see the iPhone 12.

We’re excited to see this new development take place because there simply aren’t very many smartphones that are easy to operate with just one hand, especially if you’re not blessed with huge hands. Having a performance level similar to the iPhone 11 range will likely make the iPhone SE 2 far nippier than its almost five-year-old predecessor.

We also expect the iPad Pro to run on a souped-up variant of the A13 Bionic chip, just as the iPad Pro 2018 had a tweaked version of the processor that ran the iPhone XS.

However, we don’t actually expect it to adopt OLED screen technology, since the super-responsive 120Hz display technology is far harder to replicate on that rather than on an LCD panel. But further down the line we’d expect Mini-LED technology to join Apple’s signature tablet range, enabling the devices to be thinner and lighter without entailing any compromises with regard to screen performance.

