The iPhone 15 gets a dramatic UK price drop

The release of last year’s iPhone 14 range was bitter-sweet for those of us in the UK.

While the phones were readily available to buy from carriers and retailers around the country, the entire range saw an unfortunate price jump, adding £50 onto the base iPhone and a whopping £150 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with similar hikes on the Plus and Pro models too.

It was a particularly hard pill to swallow because the price remained the same in most other regions, including the US, making us Brits feel a little bit hard done by.

Well, we’ve got some rather exciting news: that’s not the case with the iPhone 15. It seems Apple has had a change of heart when it comes to the UK market and has completely reversed the price hike we saw on the iPhone 14 range.

The iPhone 15, for example, comes in at £799, a decrease of £50, while the iPhone 15 Pro has seen a more significant reduction of £100, back down to its original £999. The only exception to the rule is the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max, which costs the same £1,199 as last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 range represents quite the step forward for the iPhone range, with the base models seeing significant upgrades including a new 48MP primary camera sensor, Dynamic Island tech and a slightly redesigned, more contoured chassis that sits more nicely in your hands. It’s also a pretty colourful option with options including Pink, Yellow and Blue set to be available.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are also impressive in their own right, from the (world’s first) 3nm A17 Pro chipset that’ll allow them to run console-level games like Resident Evil 4 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage in 2024.

There are also improvements to the entire camera setup, along with an upgraded titanium chassis, USB-C connectivity and, in the case of the Pro Max model, a new 5x optical zoom sensor. For more on Apple’s latest smartphone collection, take a look at our iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro hubs.