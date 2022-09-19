 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 14 design has changed massively, we just can’t see it

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The new iPhone 14 benefits from “incredible” repairability according to one of the leading authorities on the matter.

iFixit has completed its teardown of the standard iPhone 14 edition and discovered removing the display and rear glass is simply a case of removing a couple of screws, disconnecting a couple of connectors and removing a little adhesive.

Apple briefly touched upon the improved repairability during the iPhone launch earlier this month, but didn’t quite go into this level of detail. However, it appears even beginner tinkerers won’t have much trouble fixing these parts of the iPhone.

In its report, iFixit commented: “The back glass is simply secured with two screws and a single connector. Apple has seemingly used a slightly less aggressive adhesive, making opening it up a tad easier than screens of yore. And as a bonus, removing the exact same screws as the back glass gets you access to the screen. Just two screws, and both screen and back glass are immediately accessible. Incredible.”

It appears Apple’s redesign of the iPhone 14 chassis was much more significant than previously thought. While the company has been criticised in some quarters, for using the same external design for the third straight generation, iFixit says the work on the inside is a “dramatic rethinking of the phone” with a new approach that “impacts most aspects of the design”.

Part of it is down to a new metal midframe behind the screen that is the base for the internal components. This helps the iPhone 14 maintain the same shock absorbing capabilities of its predecessor, taking the brunt of force distribution across the frame and battery.

Apple has only recently started allowing iPhone users to repair their own devices and, although the components and kits don’t offer much in the way of monetary relief compared to a standard repair, it does give users more agency over their tech.

The ease of repairability of the iPhone 14 suggests the scheme is more than just lip service to see off the concerns of right-to-repair legislation pending in multiple nations.

You might like…

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What’s the difference?

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Price, release date, features and specs

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Price, release date, features and specs

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
‘We want it done properly’ – Apple defends iPhone battery replacement stance

‘We want it done properly’ – Apple defends iPhone battery replacement stance

Chris Smith 3 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.