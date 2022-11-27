 large image

Black Friday has arrived

The iPhone 13 deal we’ve been waiting for is here

Chris Smith

The iPhone 13 is one of the best smartphones Apple has ever released and combined with 200GB of data, you can stream to your heart’s content. This is the Black Friday contract to go for.

Right now Mobiles is offering an iPhone 13 128GB for £160 upfront on a two year contact with unlimited minutes, text and an incredible 200GB of 5G data for just £27.92 a month on Vodafone.

If you’ve already smartened up on your smartphone needs you can also checkout our rolling Black Friday deals page, with updates all the way through the weekend and into Cyber Monday.

The iPhone 13 128GB is available for £160 upfront with a whopping 200GB of monthly data on Vodafone for just £27.92 a month.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • 200GB of data
  • £27.92 a month with £160 upfront
There are several things that make that deal on the 2021 iPhone 13 model really attractive to us. Firstly, 200GB of monthly data is almost obscene and you’ll probably never have to worry about managing your allowance.

We also love that Mobiles is throwing in the 128GB model, while others have tended to offer the 64GB model. There’s also an automatic cash back offer applied to this deal. What would have been the £30 a month contract over 24 months is now £27.92. You don’t have to do anything, it’s automatically applied.

And what more can be said about the iPhone 13 itself? It offered massive camera and battery life improvements over the iPhone 12 and includes the A15 Bionic chipset, which offered a big leap over the A14. We gave it a 4.5-star review just a year ago.

If you’re still hanging onto the iPhone X or iPhone 11, this represents a massive upgrade at a much more affordable price you could hope to grab the iPhone 14 for at the moment. Given Apple is assured to support this phone with iOS updates for years to come, this phone is future-proofed for the foreseeable.

