The iPhone 12 probably isn’t coming in September – here’s why

A new report from The Wall Street Journal has revealed that Apple is pushing back mass production on its flagship phones by a month.

The pandemic has badly affected the production schedules of big tech and it looks like Apple is no exception to this. Previous rumours had indicated that the company was set to reveal four new models in September 2020, but now it looks like we’ll see the iPhones later in the year.

Related: Best iPhone 2020

Insiders familiar with Apple’s schedule confirmed the production delay to the Journal, and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously reported a one month delay in the verification process too (via 9to5Mac.)

A new launch timetable would mark a big change for Apple, which has released all of its flagship iPhones in the month of September since 2014.

The Wall Street Journal also says that Apple will begin production on “some” of the phones in July as it’s only the mass-production activity that has been delayed. This could mean that the new iPhone 12 models will still be revealed in September but shipped later in the year, or it could mean that we’ll only see one of the new models launched in Autumn.

Related: Everything you need to know about the iPhone SE 2

There are some other pessimistic details in the report, including a drop in Apple’s production estimates. The company predicts a 20% fall across the months of July-December, which could mean that even if the iPhone 12 series does launch in the later half of this year we might see stock shortages fairly quickly.

Rumours suggest a four-model line-up in the new iPhone 12 series, with the smallest packing a modest 5.4-inch screen and the largest a 6.7-inch display.

Apple successfully launched the iPhone SE 2 earlier this month, which is roughly in line with the traditional Apple schedule. But given the ongoing effects of Covid-19, it’s looking unlikely that the iPhone 12 will follow suit.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…