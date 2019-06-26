Google’s next Pixel phone could get a key upgrade to its camera, as the search giant looks to stay ahead of its main rival’s next-gen flagships. The upgrade involves expanding the range of colours the camera is able to capture.

Currently, iPhones take images using the P3 colour gamut. The P3 colour gamut captures a range of colours that is 25% larger than sRGB – the range of colours Pixel phones currently use. Google Pixel line has long been praised for its cameras, and matching the iPhone in this key area will only serve to put another feather in Google’s cap.

Related: Best camera phone

According to XDA Developers, a couple of signs have emerged that point to future Pixel phones – and maybe even the Pixel 4 – having the expanded P3 colour gamut. In May, Google announced that the wide colour gamut was on the way – but without giving any clear release date.

The upgrade now seems imminent, due to a discovery from within the Google Camera app. XDA this week uncovered code in the app which allows for the use of the wider P3 colour gamut. They even gave it a try to demonstrate that even current generation Pixel phones are now capable of the change.

The inclusion of the P3 colour gamut in the code shows Google is serious about a wider rollout. However, it doesn’t necessarily bring benefits across the board. At current, mobile apps like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram don’t support displaying the wider colour gamut on Android.

Obviously, it may be something Google is working on to make sure its Android operating system apps can take full advantage of the changes.

The upcoming Pixel 4 has already been subject to a range of leaks – Google even folded and decided to tease an image of the phone itself.

Related: Best smartphone

Some of the leaks are also camera-related, and one in particular suggests that Google will introduce a feature that’s expected to be present on the iPhone 11 too.

Both the Pixel 4 and iPhone 11, it seems, will feature a rather large rear camera bump. To put it politely, it doesn’t look pretty.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Update newsletter widget