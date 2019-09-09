iOS 13 is set to come with a whole array of new features including two new camera options to help really make your selfies stand out.

With the iPhone 11 unveiling on the horizon and iOS 13 set to be announced alongside the release, it’s finally time to get excited about the new features landing on the iPhone with the incoming update.

Apple has previewed a couple of updates to its much loved Portrait mode in advance of the release, including ‘Adjust Portrait Lighting intensity’ and ‘High-Key Mono’. Both effects work with light to create visually stunning portrait-style shots − hopefully better than we’ve ever seen before from Apple.

The Adjust Portrait Lighting intensity feature will allow users to take control of the lighting and intensity in an image by virtually adjusting where that light sits on the image.

“Increase the intensity of each Portrait Lighting effect — moving the light closer to your subject — to smooth skin, sharpen eyes and brighten facial features. Or decrease the intensity of the light — moving it away from your subject — for a subtle, refined look”, says Apple.

High-Key Mono, on the other hand, sounds closer to a filter in that it completely switches up the colours in a photo to a more vintage looking black and white. Apple explains on its site that the feature creates “a beautiful, classic look with a monochromatic subject on a white background”.

Apple also describes updates that have been made to the Portrait Segmentation API. The API now supports skin, hair and teeth segmentation, giving developers more options and space for creativity when it comes to creating effects for Portrait mode pics.

With the iPhone 11 release coming up this week and a huge amount of anticipation for a possible rear triple-camera setup, any boosts to the camera’s software are a welcome bonus for Apple right now.

