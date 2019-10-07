The iPhone 11 series already looks like a massive hit

A leading analyst has claimed that Apple is set for strong sales and growth in the first quarter of 2020, thanks largely to its newest iPhones.

Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, of TFI Securities, claims that Apple will sell around 10% more iPhones in the first three months of 2020. This is due to new product launches and forecasted replacement demand (via MacRumors).

Kuo’s research declares:

“We expect that combined iPhone shipments in 1Q20 will grow around 10% YoY [year on year] thanks to the iPhone 11’s replacement demand boosted by more affordable prices and iPhone SE2’s shipments starting in 1Q20. “We estimate that iPhone shipment in 1Q20 will be 45–50mn units (iPhone 11 Pro series and iPhone 11 to be 13–15 and 22–24mn units, respectively), which is better than around 42mn units of iPhone shipments in 1Q19 (iPhone XS series and iPhone XR to be around 12 and 14mn units, respectively).”

Last week, Nikkei Asian Review reported that Apple had asked its suppliers to increase production. This further supports Kuo’s theory that the company is gearing up for a very strong opening quarter.

Kuo estimated that, across the whole iPhone 11 series, we could see as many as 70-75 million units ship by the end of 2019. This autumn has already been busier than expected for the tech behemoth, and Kuo expects the high demand to run on into the New Year.

The analyst has also claimed that Apple plans to release an iPhone SE 2 in the first quarter of 2020. Crucially, this device would be in a lower price bracket and could further increase demand as a result.

Kuo has also speculated that, based on his research findings, the opening months of 2020 will be stronger than the equivalent period of 2019. He wrote: “iPhone 11 shipments in 1Q20 (22–24mn units) will be better than those of iPhone XR in 1Q19 (14mn units) significantly.”

