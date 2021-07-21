The iPad mini 6 will get a speed boost and smart connectors – report

The iPad mini has barely changed design since its first outing in 2012, but 2021 has long been rumoured as the year that changes. The iPad mini 6 will, apparently, be the “biggest redesign in the nine-year history” of the tablet, and now 9to5Mac has revealed some of the biggest changes to expect.

First and foremost, the iPad mini 6 will get a speed boost. Nothing revolutionary here given the last iteration was released in 2019, but the tablet will apparently use the same Apple A15 chip that will power the upcoming iPhone 13 family. This will be made to the same 5-nanometer fabrication process as the A14, and 9to5Mac adds that a more powerful A15X version could later be introduced to future tablets.

It will also apparently follow the larger, iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets in two important ways. Firstly, Apple will apparently be dropping the Lightning port in favour of USB-C charging. Secondly, it will also have a magnetic Smart Connector, which is used for attaching extras like the Apple Smart Keyboard – though a new size will be required for the iPad mini which, according to previous reports, will be between 8.5- and 9-inches.



All signs point to a tablet that’s going to look like the most recent iPad Air, especially as a previous report highlighted that the iPad mini 6 will be ditching the Home button. That shouldn’t mean the end of Touch ID though – the most recent Air simply relocated fingerprint authentication to the power button.