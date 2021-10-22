 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The incredible Home Alone house LEGO set will ensure a merry little Christmas

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The LEGO Home Alone house, the brainchild of a LEGO ideas submission, is finally here, enabling you to relive the classic 1990 Christmas movie on your kitchen tabletop.

The McCallister’s family home at 671 Lincoln Boulevard is now available to buy for £229.99/$249.99. It consists of a whopping 3,955 pieces and is designed for builders 18 and up.

As well as the full three-story mansion in Chicago, you’ll get mini figures of young Kevin, the infamous Wet Bandits Harry and Marv (and their “OH-KAY” Dodge van), the not-so-scary-afterall “South Bend Shovel Slayer” Old Man Marley, and terrible parent Kate McCallister.

Best of all though, you’ll be able to reenact Kevin’s Battle Plan in truly immense detail. You can set fire to Harry’s head with a blow torch, smash Marv in the face with an iron and knock both their teeth out with flying paint cans. There’s also a zip line, from the third floor hider bed bedroom to Kevin’s treehouse, as he makes his escape to call the cops.

Beyond the hilarious slapstick violence, you can also recreate the shaving scene, watch Angels With Filthy Souls, and hold the fake Christmas party to ward off the bandits. It’s also full of nice little touches for true fans of the movie, including Buzz’s tarantula, the Little Nero’s pizza and a light-up ‘Shut up’ basement furnace.

You might like…

Disney Plus Home Alone reboot lands early enough not to ruin Christmas

Disney Plus Home Alone reboot lands early enough not to ruin Christmas

Chris Smith 1 week ago
It’s Google Home Alone 2 vs Alexa’s awful beta products in the tech Super Bowl

It’s Google Home Alone 2 vs Alexa’s awful beta products in the tech Super Bowl

Chris Smith 3 years ago
Alexa’s new anti-burglar skill would have been perfect for Kevin in Home Alone

Alexa’s new anti-burglar skill would have been perfect for Kevin in Home Alone

Alan Martin 3 years ago

Perhaps most awesomely, the entire set is split into 24 bags, so you can treat it like an advent calendar and have it ready for Christmas Day. You can buy the Home Alone house directly from LEGO here.

The idea was first submitted in 2019 by LEGO Fan Designer Alex Storozhuk from Ukraine and received the requisite 10,000 supporters. It goes on sale on November 1 as the perfect new Christmas tonic.

Home Alone Lego

It might even be enough to help fans get over that dreadful-looking Disney Plus remake coming in mid-November.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.