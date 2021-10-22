The incredible Home Alone house LEGO set will ensure a merry little Christmas

The LEGO Home Alone house, the brainchild of a LEGO ideas submission, is finally here, enabling you to relive the classic 1990 Christmas movie on your kitchen tabletop.

The McCallister’s family home at 671 Lincoln Boulevard is now available to buy for £229.99/$249.99. It consists of a whopping 3,955 pieces and is designed for builders 18 and up.

As well as the full three-story mansion in Chicago, you’ll get mini figures of young Kevin, the infamous Wet Bandits Harry and Marv (and their “OH-KAY” Dodge van), the not-so-scary-afterall “South Bend Shovel Slayer” Old Man Marley, and terrible parent Kate McCallister.

Best of all though, you’ll be able to reenact Kevin’s Battle Plan in truly immense detail. You can set fire to Harry’s head with a blow torch, smash Marv in the face with an iron and knock both their teeth out with flying paint cans. There’s also a zip line, from the third floor hider bed bedroom to Kevin’s treehouse, as he makes his escape to call the cops.

Beyond the hilarious slapstick violence, you can also recreate the shaving scene, watch Angels With Filthy Souls, and hold the fake Christmas party to ward off the bandits. It’s also full of nice little touches for true fans of the movie, including Buzz’s tarantula, the Little Nero’s pizza and a light-up ‘Shut up’ basement furnace.

Perhaps most awesomely, the entire set is split into 24 bags, so you can treat it like an advent calendar and have it ready for Christmas Day. You can buy the Home Alone house directly from LEGO here.

The idea was first submitted in 2019 by LEGO Fan Designer Alex Storozhuk from Ukraine and received the requisite 10,000 supporters. It goes on sale on November 1 as the perfect new Christmas tonic.

It might even be enough to help fans get over that dreadful-looking Disney Plus remake coming in mid-November.