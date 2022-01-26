 large image

The iMac Pro 2022 could feature a 12-core M1 Max chip

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The Apple M1 chip revolution has only just started, as new reports suggest a new iMac Pro could launch this year with a M1 Max processor.

This M1 Max chip is said to be even more powerful than the one inside the MacBook Pro 2021, featuring 12 CPU cores instead of the MacBook Pro’s 10 cores.

It’s worth pointing out that this information is not official, and instead courtesy of renowned leaker @dylandkt who writes: “I have received confirmation that there will be an additional configuration for the upcoming iMac Pro beyond M1 Max. A 12 Core CPU configuration was tied to a snippet of code referencing the iMac.”

If accurate, this would make the iMac Pro one of the most powerful Apple computers currently available, which makes sense since this desktop PC is aimed at professionals rather than your average PC user.

The leaker didn’t mention whether it will have the same 32-core GPU configuration as the MacBook Pro, as there’s a potential that Apple may increase the number as it did with the CPU.

The new iMac Pro could also be upgraded with a Mini LED screen with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, while DigiTimes claims that Apple may even introduce numerous colour options like it did with the iMac 2021. We’re a little sceptical about that last point, with Apple traditionally sticking to darker and less vibrant colour options for its Pro Mac ranges.

Reports indicate the iMac Pro 2022 could launch in the coming months, with Apple expected to hold a Spring event to unveil a number of products, potentially including the iPhone SE 3.

We’ll be covering all of the latest news and rumours regarding the iMac Pro 2022 ahead of launch, so make sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for more details.

