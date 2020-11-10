The ‘I’m a PC’ guy returns to mock new Apple Silicon M1 Macs

With the launch of the first M1-powered Mac models today, Apple kickstarted a new era for its computing line, but also gave us a welcome blast from the past.

At the end of its One More Thing event, we saw a cameo from the “I’m a PC” guy, played by John Hodgman in the iconic “Get A Mac” commercials. The straight-laced, besuited Hodgman originally appeared alongside the hipper, younger and more attractive Justin ‘I’m a Mac’ Long in the award-winning ad campaign, which ran from 2006 to 2009.

Hodgman reprised his role today to question the purpose of the Apple Silicon advancements, which saw the launch of new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini models.

In the post-credits scene, he pops up to ask: “Why make all these advancements? What’s the point?”

PC guy continues: “Oh, you’re so quiet now. Look, I’m a machine. I’m proud of it,” the PC says. “Longer battery life? Plug it in. Where you going? Just plug it in. Fast? I’m fast. I’m still fast. I still got it. I’ve always been there, I always will be.”

You can check out the funny cameo in the timestamped video below, where you can also catch-up with the entire One More Thing event and all of the advancements coming to the Mac line thanks to the M1 processor.

Unfortunately Justin Long wasn’t around to counter this time. In fact, has anyone really seen Justin Long lately? Who do you think would be a good contender to pick up the role for the modern day Mac character? Maybe Michael B. Jordan? Joe Keery? How about Saoirse Ronan or Millie Bobby Brown? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

The new M1-based MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini promise power and graphical improvements across the board, as well as vastly improved battery life and access to native iPhone and iPad apps.

