The Huawei Watch Buds will store wireless ear buds under the display

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Huawei is close to launching the most unique smartwatch in the history of the form factor, with the Huawei Watch Buds hiding a pair of true wireless earphones beneath a lift-up watch face.

The company has teased the launch in a Weibo post (see below tweet), but Huawei Central has published purported hands-on images of the smart timepiece ahead of its now-delayed launch.

Huawei had promised a launch event today (December 2), but that has been postponed and there’s no word on a rescheduled date.

The watch would enable users to just pop up the watch face and remove the earbuds to listen to audio content and thus would not require a separate carry case to store or charge.

Image credit: Huawei Central

The buds themselves would be replenished by the same battery that powers the watch, meaning the watch will probably require quite a large cell. There’s no word on the size of that battery or the any of the other specs at present.

It’s potentially an inventive solution from the Chinese manufacturer, depending on the execution. A lot would depend on the quality of the earphones themselves, as well as the impact on the physical footprint of the watch.

The hands-on images appear to show a very large watch face with quite a thick metal profile, perhaps a little larger than the Huawei Watch GT series of smartwatches. According to the report, it will arrive running the company’s own HarmonyOS rather than Google’s Wear OS.

Would you be interested in a smartwatch with built-in earbuds? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

